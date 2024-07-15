Novitec Give McLaren Artura More Power And Dramatic Wing

The McLaren Artura, a bold new hybrid supercar, has been praised for its performance but criticized for its somewhat conservative design. Novitec aims to address that with a package of upgrades that injects a serious dose of visual drama.

Finished in lightweight carbon, Novitec’s enhancements include a front bumper with reduced lift, sculpted intake covers, and the centrepiece: a substantial rear wing. While undeniably eye-catching, Novitec assures it’s not just for show as they claim it works in conjunction with the front end to improve handling stability at high speeds.

The Novitec treatment extends beyond the aero. It is also lowered by 20mm thanks to the Novitec springs. This drop is accentuated by a new set of Vossen MC3 forged wheels – 19 inches in the front and 20 inches at the rear.

Novitec’s exhaust upgrade unlocks an additional 35 hp from the V6 engine, while undoubtedly enhancing the sound for a more dramatic driving experience.

The interior remains a blank canvas for customization. While this McLaren Artura sports a subdued colour scheme, Novitec offers the freedom to personalize the cabin to match the car’s newfound aggressive exterior.