DMC Claim World First Modified Lamborghini Revuelto

German tuning specialist DMC claims they are the first in the world to offer an aftermarket package for the Lamborghini Revuelto.

While Keyvany’s body kit for the Revuelto remains a digital concept, DMC’s Stage 1 Carbon Package is reportedly in production.

This package utilizes prepreg manufacturing and wind tunnel testing with Computational Fluid Dynamics for optimal design. It also boasts TÜV certification for crash safety and comes in two wing styles.

Buyers can choose between a wing that retains the functionality of the existing retractable spoiler or a fixed-wing inspired by the Aventador SVJ’s central wing support for a more hardcore look.

Additional components include side mirror, rear diffuser, and side skirt upgrades, though visuals haven’t been released yet.

The standard Revuelto features a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine paired with three electric motors, generating a combined 1,001 horsepower (746 kW). Through software tuning and a lightweight stainless steel exhaust system from Zesad DMC claims an increase to just over 1,099 hp (820 kW).

While the power gain is modest, DMC promises more aggressive Stage 2 and Stage 3 packages likely incorporating further software advancements.

Interestingly, DMC requests payment in Bitcoin cryptocurrency. The rear wing costs 0.2 BTC (approx. R235k), the full aero kit costs double that, and the exhaust is priced at 0.12 BTC. The software tune is the most affordable at 0.06 BTC.

At the time of writing, this translates to: