Elevate Your Porsche Cayenne with New Techart Aero Kit

A pioneer in Porsche performance upgrades for over 37 years, TECHART transforms everyday drivers into personalized treasures. Their expertise extends beyond the iconic 911, with innovative solutions for SUVs like the Cayenne and Macan.

Their new Aero Kit I boasts a sporty aesthetic with high-quality carbon fibre components and an aerodynamic hood for the Cayenne (E3.2) front end. The rear receives a stylish upgrade with a diffuser and side aero wings, contributing to improved handling.

Personalize your Cayenne further with their range of alloy wheels, starting from 21 inches or unleash a better soundtrack with their sports exhaust system. Choose from standard OEM tailpipes or elevate the look and sound with exclusive titanium and carbon options.

For those seeking an extra thrill, TECHART’s performance kit adds up to 49 kW (66 horsepower) and 119 Nm (88 lb-ft) of torque.

The TECHART experience extends beyond the exterior. The TECHART Interior Manufactory allows you to transform your Cayenne’s cabin into a luxurious haven. Handcrafted steering wheels and custom-designed elements in leather or Alcantara create a unique masterpiece, making your SUV as stunning inside as it is powerful outside.