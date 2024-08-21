R100 Million Ferrari F50 Becomes Most Expensive F50 Sold At Auction

Monterey Car Week 2024 wasn’t just a success, it was a record-breaking event and a petrolheads dream. Amongst stunning world premieres, RM Sotheby’s auction garnered a lot of attention including this history-making Ferrari F50 sale.

A 1995 Ferrari F50 became the centre of attention, driving bids up to a staggering $5,505,000 (approx. R100 million). The starting bid of $2.5 million quickly escalated into an intense battle between excited collectors, ultimately crowning this specific F50 the most expensive ever sold at auction.

This Ferrari F50 belongs to the esteemed “Big Five” of the Italian marque, alongside legends like the 288 GTO, F40, Enzo, and LaFerrari. Though it’s now a coveted collector’s item, the F50’s value has climbed significantly in recent years and recently became the 2nd most expensive car ever sold in South Africa.

The heart of the F50 is a naturally aspirated 4.7-litre V12 engine, boasting an impressive 512 horsepower (382 kW), derived directly from Ferrari’s Formula 1 technology.

With RM Sotheby’s setting a new benchmark with this record-breaking sale, the excitement for future Ferrari F50 auctions is certainly high.