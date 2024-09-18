Limited Mercedes‑AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ “Motorsport Collectors Edition” Revealed

Exclusively revealed at the Singapore Grand Prix, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ “Motorsport Collectors Edition” is a creation for F1 fans and driving enthusiasts. Numerous design cues and equipment details pay homage to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.

Obsidian Black Metallic paint sets the base while hand-painted silver Mercedes stars adorn the rear flanks, accented by intricate stripes in signature PETRONAS turquoise that flow from the front fenders to the roof. Further PETRONAS accents adorn the front splitter, side air intakes, side sills, and rear diffuser.

21-inch matte black AMG forged wheels with a cross-spoke design boast eye-catching PETRONAS-coloured rim flanges. The standard AMG ceramic high-performance composite brakes with six-piston calipers upfront and single-piston calipers at the rear are adorned with the same vibrant colour.

The limited edition is also fitted with the AMG Exterior Carbon Fibre Package. This includes a front splitter, side sill trim strips, diffuser, and rear wing. A panoramic glass roof and the AMG Aerodynamics package with a fixed rear wing further enhance the car’s aesthetics.

The AMG Night Package II adds a touch of individuality with black chrome accents on the radiator trim, lettering, and rear Mercedes star. An AMG fuel filler cap in silver chrome with AMG lettering completes the exclusive look.

Inside you will find plenty of PETRONAS-coloured details a well as the AMG Performance seats upholstered in black Nappa leather. A special badge in the centre console proudly proclaims this as a “1 out of 200” limited edition.

Each collector also receives a custom-made, edition-specific AMG indoor car cover. Its breathable outer layer and antistatic inner lining shield the vehicle from dust and scratches while in storage.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ “Motorsport Collectors Edition” delivers an exhilarating driving experience with 603 HP (450 kW) from the 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine.