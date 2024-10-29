Porsche Reveal New 911 Carrera T Coupé and Cabriolet with Pricing for South Africa

While the new Carrera GTS boasts impressive advancements, it strayed from the traditional 911 experience for some Porsche enthusiasts. Enter the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T, a back-to-basics masterpiece designed for driving purists.

Available exclusively with a manual transmission, the 911 T is the lightest and simplest Carrera in the lineup. It retains the familiar 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six from the base 911, producing 389 hp (290 kW) and 450 Nm of torque. The manual is essentially a shortened version of the 992.1 911 Carrera’s seven-speed, offering a more connected driving experience.

Weighing in at a mere 1,509 kg (3,316 lbs) for the coupe, the 911 T sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds, with the Cabriolet variant trailing slightly at 4.7 seconds. While not the fastest Carrera, the focus here is on pure driving enjoyment. The most exciting addition is the shifter, featuring an open-pore, laminated walnut knob reminiscent of the iconic Carrera GT.

For sharper handling, Porsche equipped the 911 T with a quicker steering ratio, stiffer anti-roll bars, and standard Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) lowered by 10mm. It also boasts 20mm larger brake discs, rear-wheel steering, and a mechanical rear differential for optimal cornering. Borrowing the staggered 21/20-inch wheels from the Carrera S adds a touch of performance pedigree.

Weight reduction plays a crucial role in the 911 T’s agility. Porsche minimized sound-deadening material and incorporated lighter-weight glass. Optional carbon fibre bucket seats further reduce weight while offering a more aggressive driving position.

The 911 T comes in both Coupe and Cabriolet variants. The Cabriolet, naturally heavier due to the folding roof and standard rear seats (optional on the coupe), compensates with a thrilling standard Sport Exhaust system.

For the Porsche Carrera T, the Legends colour scheme offers the body colours of Shade Green Metallic, Crayon, and Slate Grey Neo, while the Dreams colour scheme comprises Guards Red, Lugano Blue, Gentian Blue Metallic and Cartagena Yellow Metallic. The Shades colour scheme offers a choice of the more muted Jet Black Metallic, GT Silver Metallic and Ice Grey Metallic. Contrasts offers the solid Black and White colours. Further body colours are available via the Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus programmes. The top of the 911 T Cabriolet is optionally available in the colours Black, Red, Blue and Brown.

Pricing for the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T Coupé and Cabriolet in South Africa

Order books are now open. Pricing below includes the 3-year Driveplan.

911 Carrera T – R2,735,000

911 Carrera T Cabriolet – R3,019,000

With its focus on handling and driver engagement, the 911 T presents an enticing option for Porsche enthusiasts seeking a pure driving experience.