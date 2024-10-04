Underground Racing First To Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Revuelto

Underground Racing, renowned for its record-breaking Lamborghini and R8 builds, has once again pushed the boundaries of automotive performance. The company has proudly unveiled the world’s first twin-turbo Lamborghini Revuelto.

This groundbreaking project features a meticulously engineered twin-turbo system utilizing billet wheel Precision turbochargers. With a projected output of 2,000 horsepower when completed, this Revuelto is poised to redefine the limits of Lamborghini performance.

The Revuelto’s stock engine will be utilized during the initial development stages, allowing Underground Racing to fine-tune the twin-turbo system before embarking on a full engine build. The car will be controlled by the company’s proprietary JRR M1 engine management system.

“We have eagerly anticipated the release of the Revuelto. That time has finally come to fruition and needless to say Lamborghini did not disappoint with their new designs, styling and technology” said the tuner.

As Underground Racing continues to develop this extraordinary vehicle, the automotive world eagerly awaits the final product.