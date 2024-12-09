Gayton McKenzie Says Kyalami Formula 1 “Is Going To Happen, It’s Coming Here”

Formula 1 news always spikes interest especially when Kyalami and South Africa are thrown into the mix.

Towards the end of October, we received confirmation that Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit owner Toby Venter had agreed to make the required changes to the circuit to bring it up to Grade 1 FIA status.

This weekend our Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie had a brief sit down at the Nedbank Golf Challenge where he discussed all things sport in South Africa with OG Molefe from SuperSport.

Molefe asked where the talks are at the moment regarding a Formula 1 return to South Africa to which Gayton noted that the Formula 1 will take place at Kyalami ending the debate as to where the potential race will take place.

McKenzie also confirmed that a committee will be announced “next week” and they will “choose which promoter will promote F1”.

“The race is going to happen at Kyalami. Kyalami is doing what they need to do.

I think we looking at 2027, we are there, it’s going to happen, it’s coming here,” he added.

The last time South Africa hosted a Formula 1 race was at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in 1993 so let’s hope the momentum continues to build and a race on the African continent joins the Formula 1 calendar in the near future.

Video clip courtesy of SuperSport