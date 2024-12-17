Kyalami Formula 1 Committee To Be Announced Tomorrow

South Africa’s hopes of reclaiming a spot on the Formula 1 calendar are taking a significant leap forward on December 18th with the announcement of a dedicated bid steering committee. The announcement will be made by our Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, at the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, the potential host venue for a future Grand Prix.

The formation of this committee underscores the nation’s serious intent to bring Formula 1 back to South African soil after a hiatus of over three decades. The committee will be responsible for coordinating all aspects of the bid process, ensuring that every requirement stipulated by Formula One Management and the FIA, the sport’s governing body, is met.

Kyalami, a circuit steeped in motorsport history, is at the heart of this ambitious endeavour. The track has already begun the process of upgrading its facilities to meet the FIA’s stringent Grade 1 standards, a crucial step towards hosting Formula 1 races.

The steering committee will play a pivotal role in liaising with Formula 1 officials and stakeholders, promoting South Africa’s bid on the global stage, and developing a comprehensive bid document that showcases the country’s capacity and enthusiasm for hosting a world-class motorsport event.