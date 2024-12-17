Lamborghini Delays Lanzador EV Launch to 2029

Lamborghini joins the growing list of automakers delaying electric vehicle (EV) production, including Lotus, Bentley, Toyota, Ford, RAM, and more. Their first fully electric model, the 2+2 grand touring Lanzador, will now hit the market in 2029, a year later than originally planned.

The Lanzador boasts a unique design, with some comparing its proportions to a bulkier Temerario. Although specific powertrain details remain under wraps, rumours suggest dual electric motors for all-wheel drive.

CEO Stephan Winkelmann cites market uncertainty as the primary reason for the delay. He believes the ultra-luxury segment isn’t ready for EVs in the near future.

“We do not think 2029 is late to have an electric car,” Winkelmann stated. “We do not think that, in our segment, the market will be ready in 2025 or 2026.”

He also mentioned that they are waiting for the 2026 review of the European Union’s so-called 2035 combustion engine ban. It’s likely that if the EU goes back on their decision, Lamborghini might scrap their EV altogether.