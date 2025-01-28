Legendary Porsche 911 Dakar Owner Covers 33,000km In 75 Days

Porsche produced only 2,500 units of the 911 Dakar. While keeping it as an investment might preserve its value indefinitely, Nguyen Hoang Anh isn’t the kind of owner to worry about returns. Just weeks after taking delivery of his Dakar, Nguyen embarked on a 33,000km road trip from his home to the Gobi Desert and back. Talk about an adventurous way to break in a new 911.

Nguyen’s journey began in September 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, accompanied by two friends in a truck and an SUV. With no fixed route, they headed toward Laos and the Chinese border, aiming to explore a list of cities along the way.

By the end of September, Nguyen and his team had entered China, but this was only the start of their epic adventure. A few weeks later, they reached the border between Mongolia and China, and by the end of October, they were deep into the Gobi Desert.

The trip wasn’t without challenges for the 911. Nearly two months in, Nguyen had to make a pit stop at a repair shop in Mongolia’s capital after damaging the rear bumper on some rocks. This detour came after the desert’s rugged terrain and sharp stones punctured two of their tyres, forcing them to rely on their two spares. Despite the setbacks, the crew pressed on.

After 75 days on the road, Nguyen returned home in early December 2024, having put his Dakar through its paces in some of the toughest conditions. His remarkable journey even caught the attention of Porsche, who invited him to visit the Porsche Museum and meet Achim Lamparter, the project manager behind the 911 Dakar.

Not a bad reward for simply taking an unforgettable road trip in a brand-new Porsche.