Mansory Reveal Menacing 1,055 HP (787 kW) Lamborghini Revuelto

The Lamborghini Revuelto is already proving to be a smash hit and with deliveries well underway all over the world some owners might be looking to make their hybrid V12 bull stand out even more.

Enter Mansory and their latest creation known as the Mansory Initiate.

This is their first take on the plug-in hybrid V12 from Lamborghini and the results are pretty impressive.

Compared to the over-the-top Mansory Carbonado and Cabrera, the Initiate appears almost restrained. For Mansory, that is. The carbon fibre body kit builds on the aggressive lines of the stock Revuelto, exaggerating the sharp edges and dramatic angles for maximum visual impact.

At the front, a vented hood crafted entirely from carbon sits above a sharper splitter and bumper extensions. The redesigned side skirts integrate vents and fins, and there is a new garnish on the Z-shaped cooling intakes.

One of the stand-out features is undoubtedly the diffuser. This massive and aggressive piece looks like it belongs on a future ‘Revuelto SVJ’. A bright yellow Mansory emblem prominently displayed on the diffuser ensures everyone knows who is responsible for the drastic design. Finally, a custom spoiler extension and engine cover continue the exposed carbon fibre theme.

It rides on a new set of lightweight, ten-spoke FV.10 forged wheels. The wheels measure 21 inches in diameter at the front and 22 inches at the rear.

Inside, Mansory stays true to its philosophy of offering endless customization options. The display car features a luxurious combination of leather and suede with gold accents on the seats, stitching, and emblems.

On the performance front, the output of the 6.5-litre V12 engine is pushed up by 54 hp (40 kW) to 868 hp (647 kW), while torque gains 35 Nm (26 lb-ft) to 760 Nm (561 lb-ft). The plug-in hybrid powertrain’s dual electric motors remain unchanged, for a combined output of 1,055 hp (787 kW).

The performance gains are modest but respectable. The 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time drops to 2.4 seconds and the top speed is rated at 354 km/h (220 mph).

There’s no word on the price of these upgrades, but with all that carbon, you can expect a hefty price tag. Considering Mansory’s history, even more extreme versions of the Mansory Initiate are likely to appear in the future.