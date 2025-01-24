Next-Gen Audi RS 7 May Pack Plug-In Hybrid V6

Audi is approaching the release of a new generation of the A7, which will once again include a high-performance RS 7 model developed by the Audi Sport division.

New prototypes of the RS 7 have been spotted, hinting at a possible late-2025 or early-2026 debut.

The new Audi A7 lineup will continue to offer gasoline engines, some of which will be paired with plug-in hybrid technology. The RS 7 is expected to be one of the models that adopts an electrified drivetrain.

Earlier rumours suggested that the new RS 7 would combine plug-in hybrid technology with the outgoing RS 7’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine. However, according to a Car Magazine report, the vehicle will instead utilize a V6 plug-in hybrid setup.

The same setup is reportedly expected to power a new RS 5, which is also undergoing testing. The RS 5 is anticipated to deliver around 600 horses, while the RS 7 is projected to produce closer to 725 hp. A more powerful RS 7 Performance model with an output nearing 800 hp is also reportedly in development.

According to the magazine, the output from the V6 engine will be identical in both models, with the electric motor accounting for the difference in overall power. The system will also be capable of providing a temporary 50 hp boost.

Audi’s decision to cut the V8 in the new RS 7 might be linked to the company’s future plans to phase out gas engines. Additionally, a V6 would establish a connection to Audi’s new Formula 1 power unit, which is being developed for its factory team and will also feature an electrified V6 setup.