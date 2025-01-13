Rumour: Lamborghini Sold The One-Off Egoista Concept Car For R2.2 Billion

The most expensive Lamborghini in the world, the Egoista, has reportedly been sold. The one-off concept car was originally intended to be kept by Lamborghini, but it seems an offer was too good to refuse. “Egoista” translates to “Selfish” in Italian, hinting at Lamborghini’s initial desire to hold onto the car.

However, even the Egoista has a price. Rumours suggest the car was purchased by a Swiss collector, but the exact location remains unknown.

The Egoista embodies everything Lamborghini is known for: extreme design, immense power, and now, a hefty price tag. While most Lamborghini models reach into the six- or seven-figure range, the Egoista reportedly fetched a nine-figure sum, with rumours suggesting a cool $117 million (approx R2.2 billion).

There is some scepticism surrounding the sale. The Egoista’s absence from the Lamborghini Museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, doesn’t necessarily confirm its sale. The concept car has been known to make appearances at special events and is transported in enclosed trailers. Additionally, Lamborghini never intended to sell the Egoista, regardless of the offer.

Throughout Lamborghini’s history, concept cars have remained just that – concepts. The Egoista is a clear exception. Not only is it Lamborghini’s most expensive car ever built, but it’s also the only concept car they’ve ever sold.

Unveiled in 2013 at a private event celebrating Lamborghini’s 50th anniversary, the Egoista is unlike anything else the brand has ever produced. The radical, extravagant design wowed the exclusive group of invited guests.

While fully functional, it is not even street-legal. The Egoista served as a flexing of Lamborghini’s design prowess, resembling a fighter jet in motion.

Powering this fighter jet is Lamborghini’s 5.2-litre V10 engine, churning out 591 horses and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) of torque.

The lucky buyer, if there is one, will enjoy the Egoista in solitude. The single-seat cockpit is crafted entirely from carbon fibre and features a four-point harness. Accessing the driver’s seat requires removing the steering wheel, similar to Formula 1 cars.