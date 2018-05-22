Zero2Turbo

Bugatti Chiron Replicas Hurt The Eyes

By Zero2Turbo

99.9% of the world’s population cannot afford a Bugatti Chiron which means there are a lot of people looking for alternatives including a company in China building ‘replicas’ for those who desire one.

The problem with this is that it is not going to fool a single person as it is a rather comical replica which costs a fraction of the price of the original. It is produced by Shandong Qilu Fengde in Shandong Province, China. It carries the name P8 and occupies a segment of the Chinese market known as LSEV (low speed electric vehicles).

In China you do not need a license to drive an LSEV and it will only set you back 4,255 euros (approx. R63k).

It is powered by an electric motor which produces the equivalent of 3.35 horsepower (2.5 kW). With a 72V lead-acid battery its surprising that it has to be restricted to 50 km/h. The company even claims a 65 km/h top speed without the restrictors.

You have to applaud the dedication but I would rather walk 😂

Source CarNewsChina
