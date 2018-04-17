Bugatti Constantly Connected To Your Chiron

If you own a Bugatti Chiron, you are probably too busy making money to worry about the state of your mega car or when it’s next service is so the manufacturer gives these lucky owners the chance to opt-in to have their cars in constant communication with the factory.

The telemetry system in the Bugatti Chiron is capable of sending real-time data on everything from transmission temps to air conditioning pressure to the “Bugatti Flying Doctors”. Remember these doctors are not your regular mechanic. These gentlemen are on 24 notice to fly anywhere in the world to get your car back in working order.

“Our customers have the most demanding requirements for individual support in all areas of their lives. That also applies to their vehicle fleets and automobile collections,” says Malinowski. “In this area too, Bugatti goes one step further than other manufacturers. With our telemetry system, we can provide our customers with assistance in all technical matters related to their Bugatti. At any hour of the day and, if necessary, also of the night.”

This service is also retroactive to the Veyron.