Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR Officially Revealed

The new Golf GTI TCR from Volkswagen has been built to celebrate its participation in the TCR championship and since it has a top speed of 264 km/h (164 mph) it becomes the fastest GTI in history.

It is not the most powerful variant (that is reserved for the Clubsport S) but as mentioned it is the fastest and this is thanks to it’s 2.0-litre turbocharged plant pushing out 286 hp (213 kW) and 370 Nm of torque.

Although it is characterized as a concept, we are expecting the final car to look virtually the same inside and out.

If you want to reach the top speed of 264 km/h, you will need to ask VW to remove the limiter on your model.

VW has confirmed that the production version of the Golf GTI TCR will use the same engine, which comes as standard with a particulate filter and the titanium Akrapovič exhaust system previously only available on the four-wheel-drive Golf R, in combination with a front differential lock and six-speed dual-clutch gearbox with steering wheel-mounted shift paddles.

Among the chassis tweaks accompanying the performance upgrade of the new model is a 20mm reduction in ride height, standard 19in wheels and upgraded brakes featuring larger discs and callipers than those in the standard model.

VW says it intends to offer the latest model in five exterior colours. They include a new pure grey hue, along with the traditional GTI colours of pure white, tornado red and deep black pearl effect. Buyers will be able to specify TCR decals over the rear of the sills, a body side foil featuring the honeycomb shape reflected in the design of the grille and puddle lamps that project a TCR logo to the side of the car when the door is opened.

Inside, the Golf GTI TCR adopts new microfiber upholstery for the sides of the sport seats, door inserts and gearlever glove. The design of the upholstery for the seat centre has been developed specifically for this model, while the flat-bottomed steering wheel and gearlever knob receive a red marker at the 12 o’clock position as a homage to the racing version of the Golf GTI TCR, of which VW Motorsport claims to have delivered up to 100 examples since 2016.