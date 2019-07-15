Aston Martin Valkyrie Makes Dynamic Debut at Silverstone

The Aston Martin Valkyrie has finally stretched its legs for the first time in public at the Silverstone Circuit.

Aston Martin chief test driver Chris Goodwin was at the wheel of the 1,160 horsepower hypercar offering the world their first glimpse at what is yet to come.

“I’ve driven this car around Silverstone for countless hours on the simulator at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s HQ and in many other sports cars throughout my career, but to drive Aston Martin Valkyrie here today feels exceptionally special,” Goodwin said after completing his lap. “Of course, we still have a lot of development work to go but we can now begin to really push the physical testing process and realize the capabilities of what we have developed over the past months. Putting that aside, today has brought a real smile to my face and I hope that the crowds watching from the stands enjoyed it as much as I did.”

The hypercar is loaded with countless F1-derived technologies and has a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. Speaking of power, that will come courtesy of a Cosworth-built 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12. Production is limited to only 150 examples, each priced at around $3.2 million. They have all been sold.

“Today is a real milestone in not only Aston Martin’s history but for our industry as a whole,” said CEO Andy Palmer. “Aston Martin Valkyrie continues to redefine what you and I recognize as a hypercar, possessing unrivaled levels of performance in a package that is technologically beyond anything else.” The first customer deliveries are expected by the end of this year.