Just The Bolts In A Pagani Cost Over R2.5 Million

When people think about multimillion-rand hypercars, the focus usually falls on the engine, carbon monocoque or exotic materials. Yet one of the clearest examples of Pagani’s obsessive engineering is hidden in plain sight.

The Italian marque fits every car with around 2,000 individually crafted titanium fasteners, and together they are worth more than an entry-level Porsche 911. It’s a remarkable statistic that perfectly illustrates why Pagani occupies a completely different league when it comes to craftsmanship, attention to detail and exclusivity.

Each titanium fastener used by Pagani is far from an off-the-shelf component. Every one features a microscopic Pagani logo etched just 0.002 mm into its surface, a depth roughly 35 times thinner than a human hair. Producing markings this fine requires specialist equipment and underlines just how much effort goes into even the smallest pieces of every car.

With approximately 2,000 of these bolts fitted to a single vehicle, and each reportedly valued at around £60 (approximately R1,300), their combined value reaches roughly £120,000 (approximately R2.6 million).

While Pagani has never confirmed whether that figure represents its manufacturing cost, replacement value or an estimate, it provides a fascinating glimpse into the level of detail that helps justify a starting price of around €3.1 million (approximately R63 million) before any taxes or bespoke options are added.