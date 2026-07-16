Aston Martin Dreadnought Is a Wild V12 Off-Roader Built for Call of Duty

Aston Martin has pulled the wraps off one of its most unconventional creations yet. Known as the Dreadnought, the imposing concept has been designed for the latest Call of Duty video game, but it has also been brought to life as a full-size physical model that recently made its public debut in New York.

Its name is borrowed from the revolutionary British battleship introduced in the early 1900s, a fitting choice given the vehicle’s aggressive stance and combat-focused appearance.

While unmistakably an Aston Martin, the Dreadnought takes the brand into completely unfamiliar territory. It features heavily flared bodywork, substantial protective cladding, exposed recovery points, rugged off-road tyres and a commanding silhouette that looks ready to tackle almost any terrain.

Classic Aston Martin Design Meets Battlefield Toughness

Despite its radical styling, the Dreadnought still carries subtle nods to Aston Martin’s heritage. Details such as the grille-mounted auxiliary lights and the sweeping rear profile pay tribute to iconic models like the original V8 Vantage.

Everything else, however, is designed with utility rather than elegance in mind. This is a machine built for virtual combat rather than grand touring.

A Functional Interior Built for Combat

The cabin follows the same philosophy. Luxury has taken a back seat in favour of functionality, with the dashboard dominated by a large digital display showing essential driving information including speed, heading, pitch and roll.

Since the Dreadnought exists within the Call of Duty universe, the display even tracks the number of opponents eliminated during gameplay, a feature that is almost certain to remain exclusive to the virtual world.

Physical controls also make a strong return. Instead of relying solely on touchscreens, the concept uses a bank of switches and toggle controls for key functions, including activating its bulletproof shield, preparing external weapon systems and calling in air support.

Technical Specifications Remain a Mystery

Aston Martin has confirmed the Dreadnought is powered by a V12 engine, but beyond that, the company has revealed almost no technical specifications.

There are currently no official performance figures, drivetrain details or production plans associated with the concept.

Could It Inspire a Future Aston Martin SUV?

Although the Dreadnought has been created primarily for gaming, automotive manufacturers have increasingly used video games to preview future design ideas. Aston Martin itself followed this strategy with the DP100 Vision Gran Turismo concept over a decade ago.

Interestingly, the concept also aligns with reports that Aston Martin has explored building a hardcore luxury off-roader capable of competing with vehicles such as the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Internally, that project was reportedly known as “Project Rambo.”

Whether such a vehicle ever reaches production remains uncertain.