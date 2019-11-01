NewsSouth AfricaVideo

Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse and Chiron Arrive in South Africa

By Zero2Turbo

Social media went into a frenzy yesterday afternoon after pictures and videos started to emerge of a grey Bugatti Veyron and a purple Bugatti Chiron touched down at Cape Town International airport.

A purple and black Chiron and a Grey and orange Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse were the two that arrived yesterday as you will see in the pictures and videos below.

At this stage, we are not completely sure why they are here but it is either a wealthy businessman bringing his toys in to play in Cape Town or a Bugatti road trip or a tour of some sorts in the future.

If we hear more, we will update this post but if you know more then please contact us via mail or via our social media channels.

Comments
