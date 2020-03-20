ABT Give Audi RS4 Avant More Grunt and More Aero

ABT has already done their thing to the new Audi RS6 Avant and RS7 but now its the turn of the smaller RS4 Avant. As expected it is another hit thanks to some cosmetic and performance upgrades.

The 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 under the hood now features an additional water cooler kit and an air intake cover which, together with the recalibrated ECU, provide a healthy boost of 80 hp (59 kW) to a total of 530 hp (390 kW). If you like, you can also order an optional upgraded intercooler.

To complement the grunt, ABT offers some sweet styling and aero modifications to add to your Wagon. At the back, you will notice a carbon fibre rear spoiler finished in gloss black as well as reworked carbon fibre exhaust pipes integrated into the rear bumper diffuser.

You can also add some height-adjustable springs, anti-roll bars, vents mounted on front wheel arches and 20 or 20-inch wheels.

Want to play around with ABT’s offerings on a configurator? You are in luck – https://www.abt-sportsline.com/tuning/configurator/