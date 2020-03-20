News

More Hardcore R8 Possibly On The Way As Audi Trademarks “R8 Green Hell”

By Zero2Turbo

The European Union Intellectual Property Office popped onto the radar thanks to the folks from Automobile Magazine as Audi has registered something that caught our attention.

The folks from Ingolstadt have trademarked use of the “R8 Green Hell” moniker which could indicate a new R8 variant specially prepped to tackle the infamous Nurburgring (and other circuits of course).

Related Posts

ABT Give Audi RS4 Avant More Grunt and More Aero

Wheelsandmore Crank Audi R8 Spyder V10 Performance To 1,035…

Last year, Audi Sport boss Oliver Hoffman said that a more extreme R8 could be on the way which would take cues from the GT3 car (seen above).

If this so-called R8 Green Hell is the more hardcore variant he was talking about, let’s hope the 5.2-litre V10 is cranked up to the 630 hp (470 kW) which the Huracán EVO produces.

Nothing has been announced or teased from the brand itself so we will need to take this all with a pinch of salt for now as it would not be the first time a trademark has resulted in absolutely nothing.

Source Automobile Magazine
You might also like
News

ABT Give Audi RS4 Avant More Grunt and More Aero

News

Wheelsandmore Crank Audi R8 Spyder V10 Performance To 1,035 HP (772 kW)

News

Mercedes-AMG A45 S Takes On Audi RS3 and Old A45 In Drag Race

News

Mansory Turn Attention To New Audi RS 6 Avant With Wild Package

News

Watch New Audi RS 6 Avant Show Tesla Model 3 Performance Who Is Boss

News

Audi RS Q8 by ABT Hits 100 km/h In 3.5 Seconds

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us