Mountune Fit Golf R Turbo To Golf 7 GTI To Deliver 380 HP (283 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI is on the way to showrooms around the world but if you prefer the seventh-gen package, then Mountune can offer you something quite unique.

Part with £2,099 (approx. R45k) and you can crank the output up to 380 horses (285 kW) and 510 Nm of torque.

The biggest contributor to this power hike is the fitment of the IS38 turbocharger. For those in the know, this is the same part that gives the Golf R its boost.

Mountune tinkers with the engine control unit to make the most out of the new turbo and a handset allows owners to select different tuning settings on the fly. These include Stage 2+, stock, valet, and anti-theft.

As an option, Mountune also offers an upgraded clutch for manual models or revised software for the dual-clutch gearbox.

For the folks out there who love DIY upgrades, this may be for you as Mountune sells the upgrade as a bundle that buyers can install in their garage. If you are not comfortable with this, the shop will also execute the upgrade for you.

