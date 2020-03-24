New Turbo 3.0-Litre V6 Hybrid To Be Most Powerful In Aston Martin Range

Aston Martin has been very busy with an in-house developed V6 engine which has been built initially for deployment in a new range of mid-engined sportscars, starting with the Aston Martin Valhalla from 2022.

The engine has been codenamed TM01 to celebrate one of the brands top engineers during the 50s and 60s, Tadek Marek. The unit has undergone extensive testing on the dyno (see attached photos) and will become the first in-house designed engine since 1968.

The 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 will be electrified and when finished, the complete system will be the most powerful in the Aston Martin range. The power output and torque will vary depending on the product it serves but for the Valhalla, the rumoured is 986 hp (735 kW).

The development of the Valkyrie directed Aston Martin to develop the engine with a ‘hot V’ structure which makes it compact and rather light (less than 200kg).

The engine will be positioned directly behind the driver’s cabin and equipped with a dry-sump system to guarantee the lowest possible centre of gravity.

Joerg Ross, Powertrain Chief Engineer said: “This project has been a great challenge from the start. Putting a team together to deliver what is going to be the future power of Aston Martin has been an honour. From the very beginning, we have had the freedom to explore and innovate in a way that we have not been able to do so in a very long time. Most importantly, we wanted to create something that is befitting of the TM01 nameplate and create something that would have impressed our predecessor and pioneering engineer, Tadek Marek”.



Aston Martin President and Group CEO, Andy Palmer said about this engine: “Investing in your own powertrains is a tall order, but our team have risen to the challenge. Moving forward, this power unit will be integral to a lot of what we do and the first signs of what this engine will achieve are incredibly promising.”