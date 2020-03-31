Novitec Esteso Takes Your Maserati Levante Up A Level

Novitec has been busy with a new offering for yet another Italian with the reveal of the Esteso offering for the Maserati Levante range.

The Esteso widebody package results in the Levante growing in width by 10 cm at the front and 12 cm at the rear thanks to the sweeping front and rear fender flares.

You can also fit some rocker panels, GranSport style front and rear fascias as well as rear spoiler and hood scoop made from carbon fibre.

Adding the 22″Esteso alloys will give you a centre-lock look and can be ordered in either matte black or glossy black with polished surfaces. Lowering the ride height by 25 mm further enhances the presence of the SUV which can be controlled via the Novitec control module.

The tuner did not leave the engines untouched with the range-topping Levante Trofeo cranked up to 615 hp (459 kW) and 820 Nm of torque. That means the 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 has been tweaked to deliver 43 hp (32 kW) and 90 Nm more than stock. This results in a 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 309 km/h.

If you don’t have the Trofeo variant, you can also give your twin-turbo V6 Levante S 487 hp (363 kW) and 660 Nm torque. You are also not left out if you have the Diesel Levante as this engine can be upped to 318 hp (237 kW) and 680 Nm.

The Novitec plug-and-play module for the standard electronic Active Sound System of the exhaust system offers further enhanced driving fun with the diesel models. When “Sport” mode is selected in the cockpit, the control unit generates a more thrilling exhaust note for the V6 turbodiesel.