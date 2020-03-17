Porsche Shows Off New 911 Turbo S Highlights

The new Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted earlier this month and now the company has decided to share a video showcasing the highlights of the properly rapid sports car.

A new 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six now delivers 641 hp (478 kW) and 800 Nm of torque, meaning this 992 is capable of 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.7 seconds and 0 to 200 km/h in 8.9 seconds.

Porsche equips the new 911 Turbo S with adaptive aerodynamic elements at both ends. In front, the front splitter lowers, the wing lifts at the other end. The louvers in the rear deck direct cool air to the intercoolers.