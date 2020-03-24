Sport Package and Lightweight Package Confirmed For New Porsche 911 Turbo S

Turbo S with Aero Kit

The new Porsche 911 Turbo S is a serious piece of kit in standard offering but now Porsche has confirmed that a Lightweight Package, as well as a Sport Package, will be coming for the 640 hp (447 kW) rocket.

The Lightweight Package is a first for the Turbo S, and it shaves 30 kg thanks to new front bucket seats, the complete removal of the rear seats, and reduced sound deadening. Lightweight glass is part of the package, and it’s also offered as a standalone option. Porsche’s lightweight exhaust and PASM Sport suspension are also included in the Lightweight Package, but like the glass, they’re available on their own as well. This package is not available for the Cabriolet variant.

The Sport Package will focus on aesthetic upgrades such as new taillights, wheels, a bunch of black trim and a carbon fibre roof (Coupe only).

Porsche has not shared any photos with us of the new packages installed so we decided to share some drool-worthy shots of the new Aero kit available for the mighty machine.