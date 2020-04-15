2020 VW Golf R Spotted On The ‘Ring With Minimal Camouflage

Shot via Autocar

Spy photographers managed to snap the upcoming Volkswagen Golf R undergoing final performance testing at the Nurburgring with very little camouflage.

We can tell it is the R variant immediately thanks to the quad tailpipes, enlarged lower air intake and the blue-painted calipers. If you look carefully, you will see a performance-orientated seat inside too.

The power output is expected to be 329 hp (245 kW) from a heavily boosted version of the EA888 turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol motor. As before, this will be put through a Haldex-based four-wheel-drive system and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. A manual isn’t expected to be offered.

Volkswagen were planning on revealing it at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year but now that it has been postponed until September, we are not certain when the German brand will pull the covers off the highly-anticipated hot hatch.