ABT Reveal Angry 730 HP (544 kW) Audi RS6-R Avant

Last week saw the covers come off the ABT RS7-R Sportback and now the tuner has given us the Audi RS 6 Avant variant, dubbed the RS6-R (obviously).

Starting on the outside of the RS6-R, a carbon fibre lip spoiler has been added to the extremely aggressive front bumper, and a couple of inserts sit on either side of it. A large rear diffuser houses the quad-exhausts, and another set of inserts can be found above it.

You will find a set of semi-louvers on the hatch and a roof spoiler at the top. A total of ten new carbon fibre exterior parts have been added to this Audi RS 6 Avant.

Just like the RS7-R, the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 has been tweaked to deliver a potent 730 hp (544 kW) and 920 Nm of torque. The tuner claims 0 to 100 km/h is dealt with in just 3.2 seconds and if you wish, you can upgrade your top speed to 320 km/h (from 280 km/h).

To match these power figures, the suspension has been tweaked in the name of performance, and a stainless steel exhaust system has been added. This is topped off by the carbon fibre exhaust exits.

The RS6-R will be limited to 125 units and before ABT do their magic, the wagon needs to meet four criteria; it has to have the RS Dynamic plus pack, Audi Optic Black pack, RS Suspension plus with DRC, and black side mirror caps. Now that you have those, you need to fork out an additional €69,990 (approx. R1,4 million).