ABT Reveal Extreme Audi RS7-R Packing 730 HP (544 kW)

The new Audi RS7 Sportback has already paid a visit to the headquarters of tuners ABT Sportsline but now they have dialled it up even more with the limited edition RS7-R package.

The regular ABT offering will result in the RS7 delivering 690 hp (515 kW) and 800 Nm of torque but this, the most hardcore offering, the RS7-R takes it up to a might 730 horses (544 kW) and 920 Nm of torque.

In typical ABT style, they did not leave the cosmetics untouched with aero components fitted all over the show to give the car a much meaner presence and stance. They even went as far as replacing the RS-style oval exhaust pipes with a quad exhaust system which looks superb. Completing the exterior is a set of 22-inch wheels and a full-body wrap.

Inside the tuner added some more carbon fibre and leather while the centre console now has a badge pointing out the amped-up RS7 Sportback will be a limited affair as only 125 cars will be converted to the RS7-R specification.

Unfortunately they did not provide us with performance figures but you can be guaranteed that it will rocket to 100 km/h in less than 3.6 seconds (the stock model claim).

ABT will be revealing something on the 5th of April as well as something in June which will likely be the RS6-R and possibly a RS Q8-R.