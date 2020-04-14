BMW Has Just Trademarked X8 M, Could See It By 2023

According to Bimmerpost, BMW has just filed a trademark application for the X8 M model name.

This could either signal that we will be seeing a new top of the line M SUV, or BMW could be filing it for name protection purposes (to reserve the right to use anytime in the future).

We think it is the former and BMWBlog seems to think it will arrive around 2023.

The BMW-focused publication suggests the unconfirmed BMW X8 will come in three variants with at least one of them being a full-fledged X8 M model. The third member of the X8 family was rumored to be the brand’s first M Performance hybrid with the badge BMW X8 M45e attached to it.

The top of the range X8 M will likely make use of the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 but with the help of a hybrid system could produce as much as 700 hp (522 kW).

The X8 M will almost certainly likely become the most expensive BMW model in history.