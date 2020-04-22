NewsVideo

Final Decision On BMW M2 CSL Not Made Yet

By Zero2Turbo

BMW started a mini-series of YouTube episodes to be shared during these uncertain times and one of the topics (Episode 3) they discussed was the highly-capable M2 CS.

The boss of BMW M, Mr Markus Flasch kicks things off with a discussion about what the M2 CS is and what it means for both the company and the enthusiasts out there. He mentions it is “probably the most crisp machine” they have in their entire lineup.

Related Posts

Lightweight Performance BMW M2 Convertible Faster Than New…

BMW Has Just Trademarked X8 M, Could See It By 2023

Right in the middle of the episode, Flasch is asked about a possible M2 CSL to which he responded “we haven’t decided yet” but BMW will do more CSL models in the future.

Would you like to see the CSL badge revived using the M2 platform?

You might also like
News

Lightweight Performance BMW M2 Convertible Faster Than New M2 CS

News

BMW Has Just Trademarked X8 M, Could See It By 2023

News

AC Schnitzer BMW X4 M Competition Looks The Business In Toronto Red

News

BMW Kidney Grille To Keep Going In EV Era

News

Next-Gen BMW M2 Rendered Using 2 Series Gran Coupé and M8 For Design Cues

News

BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition Pricing for South Africa

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us