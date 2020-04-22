Final Decision On BMW M2 CSL Not Made Yet

BMW started a mini-series of YouTube episodes to be shared during these uncertain times and one of the topics (Episode 3) they discussed was the highly-capable M2 CS.

The boss of BMW M, Mr Markus Flasch kicks things off with a discussion about what the M2 CS is and what it means for both the company and the enthusiasts out there. He mentions it is “probably the most crisp machine” they have in their entire lineup.

Right in the middle of the episode, Flasch is asked about a possible M2 CSL to which he responded “we haven’t decided yet” but BMW will do more CSL models in the future.

Would you like to see the CSL badge revived using the M2 platform?