News

Gulf Livery Lanzante McLaren P1 GTR-18 Is The Stuff of Dreams

By Zero2Turbo

Lanzante love to take a McLaren product to a new clientele so when Woking revealed the P1 GTR, they were quick to offer homologation packages for those so owners could legally drive them on public roads.

Sill keen to take it up a notch, the Hampshire-based company introduced the P1 LM which broke the Nürburgring lap record for road-legal cars.

Then the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed saw the McLaren P1 GT by Lanzante which is a rebodied, longtail version of the GTR.

Related Posts

McLaren Senna Gains 100 HP (75 kW) and Some New Wheels…

McLaren P1 Successor “Son Of P1” Coming in 2024

Now we have this, the P1 GTR-18 (named because the project began in 2018). It looks very similar to the P1 GT, but that was actually a one-off for an obviously very wealthy Middle Eastern collector.

This started out life as a P1 GTR and it was no garage queen as the owner spent two years ragging it round various F1 circuits in McLaren’s P1 GTR Driving Program. Now it is the first of six P1 GTR-18s and it looks jaw-droppingly good thanks to the livery inspired by the Gulf Team Davidoff F1 GTR.

All six P1 GTR-18s will be road-legal and feature different retro liveries seen on racing McLaren F1s in the 90s.

You might also like
News

McLaren Senna Gains 100 HP (75 kW) and Some New Wheels Thanks To Novitec

News

McLaren P1 Successor “Son Of P1” Coming in 2024

News

Twin-Turbo V6 Hybrid McLaren Due This Year

News

McLaren Chops Elva Production From 399 to 249 Units

News

McLaren Elva M6A Theme Honours The Car That Started McLaren’s Orange Obsession

News

The First McLaren F1 GTR Longtail Is Up For Sale

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us