Volkswagen Tiguan GTI Could Be In The Works

Volkswagen will be delivering an amped-up Tiguan R very soon with as much as 330 hp (246 kW) but a new report from CarBuzz suggests the hugely popular Tiguan lineup could also be set for a GTI variant.

Hein Schafer is the senior vice president for product marketing and strategy for VW’s USA division and in short, he reportedly said the company was always looking to find new options for engine efficiency and more horsepower.

That is not exactly concrete evidence that we could see a Tiguan GTI but it does seem to indicate that the door is definitely not shut.

If they are making a full-fat R version, it makes complete sense to offer the less potent less expensive GTI variant too.