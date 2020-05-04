BMW M2 Gets Serious Widebody Kit From MTC Design and DarwinPro

In 2018, we got our first look at the BMW Vision Gran Turismo brought to life thanks to a collaboration between DarwinPro and MTC Design.

Fast forward to 2020 and the folks from ExoticsTuning have completed another build which the owner is extremely happy with.

With its flared arches, additional front air intakes, huge Air Breather and massive dual rear wing all combine to make it look like almost exactly like the Vision Gran Turismo and there’s something really awesome about this build.

It is quite a lot to take in but for some reason, we think this just works. Do you agree?

Check out the owners Instagram page at Ryder.m2 for more shots and info on the wicked build.