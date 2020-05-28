New BMW 4 Series Debuts Next Week, M3 and M4 in September

Teaser image lightened to see more

BMW has confirmed that the new 4 Series will be revealed on the 2nd of June and as you can see in the teaser above, it will indeed be sporting the rather large grille.

The new 4 Series will be underpinned by the same chassis as the 3 Series, but will feature a number of revisions. It has a 23mm wider rear track (the distance between the rear wheels), it also sits 57mm lower, and the driving position has been lowered by 21mm when compared to the 3 Series.

The new 4 Series will feature at least two petrol engine options shared with the 3 Series; The 430i and M440i xDrive. The 430i will make use of a four-cylinder turbocharged 2.0-litre unit delivering 254 hp (189 kW). while the M440i xDrive will get a 369 hp (275 kW) 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six.

We expect the 4 Series to be available with a diesel engine too; 430d and 440d xDrive models are the most likely.

Here at Zero2Turbo we are mostly interested in the range-topping offerings which in this case is the M4. The reveal for this (as well as the M3) has now been confirmed to take place in September this year by the CEO of BMW M.