NewsTuningVideo

V10-Swapped BMW Z4 M Sounds So Sweet

By Zero2Turbo

The BMW Z4 M is a brilliant package but Manhart Performance wanted to take their M Roadster to a meaner and much louder level.

They achieved this by removing the M3-derived S54 engine and replaced it with a monstrous S85 V10 from a BMW M5.

Related Posts

Lightweight Performance BMW M2 Competition Ready To Tackle…

Upcoming BMW i4 Will Be More Powerful Than Upcoming M4…

While the contemporary E60-generation M5 packed a 5.0-litre V10, the engine found under the hood of Manhart’s Z4 is bored out to 5.8 litres allowing it to deliver 621 hp (463 kW).

YouTube channel AutoTopNL has created a video of the little monster showing off that sensational sound that we all know and love.

You might also like
News

Lightweight Performance BMW M2 Competition Ready To Tackle M2 CS

News

Upcoming BMW i4 Will Be More Powerful Than Upcoming M4 Competition

News

Manhart Crank Audi RS Q8 To Urus Thrashing 900 HP (671 kW)

News

BMW M2 Gets Serious Widebody Kit From MTC Design and DarwinPro

News

BMW i8 To Be Replaced By 600 HP Hybrid Supercar

News

BMW X8 M May Pack 750 HP (560 kW) from Hybrid V8

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us