2020 BMW M4 Rendered From New 4 Series Coupé

By Zero2Turbo

The new BMW 4 Series was revealed to the world yesterday so now we all wait in anticipation for the reveal of the angry M4.

The folks from X-Tomi Design had a crack at rendering the hot new coupé and the results can be seen above.

Using the 4 Series as a starting point, they added a carbon roof, a power bulge on the hood, widened the arches, tweaked the front styling and ‘fitted’ a set of gorgeous M wheels to produce what they think the new M4 will look like.

What do you think of this styling? Is it just us or does that grille work a lot better in full M guise?

