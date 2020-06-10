‘John Cooper Works GP Pack’ Gives Regular Mini JCW Some GP Styling

The new MINI John Cooper Works GP is reaching customers around the world and now the manufacturer has decided to offer a package for lesser John Cooper Works models to give them similarly aggressive looks.

It is called the John Cooper Works GP Pack which results in the MINI sporting the same Racing Grey metallic paint scheme for the body while also utilizing a contrasting Melting Silver metallic paint on the roof, rear spoiler and mirror caps.

The kit also includes a black fuel lid, black door handles and black hood scoop as well as 18-inch wheels complete with ‘GP’ center caps.

Inside you will find the GP theme continues with JCW sports seats finished in a Leather Dinamica with the GP badge as well as a new steering wheel complete with red stitching and a 3D printed metal center marking for the 12 o’clock position.

Rounding out the interior is a set of GP floormats and if you opt for the automatic gearbox, your paddle shifters will say GP as well.