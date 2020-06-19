Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD and EVO RWD Spyder Pricing for South Africa

Lamborghini South Africa has already started to receive stock of the Huracán EVO RWD with the Spyder variant to arrive fairly soon so how much will you be looking at to add one to your collection?

Base pricing is as follows;

Huracán EVO RWD Coupé: R5,095,000

Huracán EVO RWD Spyder: R5,580,000

Both raging bulls receive the super V10 engine delivering 610 hp (449 kW) and 560 Nm of torque. This allows the Coupé to sprint to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 325 km/h while the Spyder takes 3.5 seconds and only 1 km/h slower at the top end.

The Spyder’s soft-top roof stows within 17 seconds under the rear hood, even while driving up to a speed of 50 km/h (31 mph).

“The Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive puts the car in the driver’s hands: the driving experience is delivered by the hardware,” says Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “This car reminds the driver of Lamborghini’s pure engineering origins: the driver is at the centre of the Huracán EVO RWD’s performance, with unfiltered feedback and an emotive and more engaging driving experience controlled by the pilot. The Huracán EVO RWD performance relies on the harmony between man and machine: driving skills and the Huracán EVO’s RWD mechanics deliver perfectly balanced dynamics, physical feedback and pure performance. The Huracán EVO RWD enhances the V10 Huracán line-up with a model appealing to brand newcomers as well as those seeking sublime driving fun.”