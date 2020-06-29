NewsVideo

New Porsche 911 Turbo S Faster Than Lamborghini Huracán EVO and Ferrari 488 GTB on Track

By Zero2Turbo

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is a sizzling piece of kit and the newest example is mind-bending quick.

The Turbo S has been known to slay a few giants by punching well above their weight class, and this tradition continues with the latest 992 generation.

During an on-track test, the team over at Auto BILD Sportscars saw impressive figures from the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Not only did it set a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 2.5 seconds, but it also lapped the Sachsenring in Germany faster than a Ferrari 488 GTB and Lamborghini Huracán EVO and just missed the McLaren 720S’ time by just one second.

