Porsche Taycan Pricing for South Africa

The Porsche Taycan has started arriving in South Africa so the question everyone wants to know is, how much will you need to part with to add this entirely new offering from the folks in Stuttgart.

Local pricing has finally been confirmed as follows;

Taycan 4S: R2,586,000

Taycan Turbo: R3,426,000

Taycan Turbo S: R4,027,000

These are the base prices with the standard 3 year driveplan, with the option to extend to 5 year.

The 4S features twin electric motors, a two-speed transmission as well as an 800-volt electrical architecture that allows for impressively quick recharging speeds. Every Taycan 4S will come as standard with a 79.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, however, Porsche will offer the 93.4-kilowatt-hour pack found in the Turbo and Turbo S as an option called the Performance Battery Plus. The base battery will work together with the twin-electric motors, producing 522 hp (389 kW) whilst the larger pack will produce 563 hp (420 kW).

Regardless of your battery choice, the 4S will do a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph) and will sprint from standstill to 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4 seconds. The range varies with the power output but is up to 407 kilometres with the Performance battery and up to 463 kilometres with the Performance battery Plus.

The Turbo S has an impressive 750 horsepower (560 kW) while in launch control and 1,050 Nm of torque from two motors situated in the front and back. These motors are connected to a 93.4 kWh battery pack which can propel the Turbo S variant from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and 0 to 200 km/h in 9.8 seconds. The Turbo version packs ‘just’ 670 hp (500 kW) and 850 Nm and takes 0.4 seconds longer for a sprint to 100 km/h.

Without engaging the launch function and overboost, both versions have 625 hp (466 kW).