R10 Million Jacob & Co. Twin Turbo Furious Bugatti 300+ Revealed

In April this year, Jacob & Co. revealed the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon complete with crankshaft and pistons. In fact, the 16-cylinder piston engine of the manual winding movement consists of a massive 578 hand-assembled parts.

Now the partnership has resulted in a new offering called the Jacob & Co. Twin Turbo Furious Bugatti 300+ and it is double the price.

Costing some $580,000 (approx. R10 million) and set to be built in a limited edition of just three examples, the watch is inspired by Bugatti’s 300mph longtail Chiron.

Its forged carbon and black DLC Grade 5 Titanium and orange details match the paint scheme of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ beautifully. Within the 88-piece forged carbon case are a myriad of complications that make the timepiece tick, including the black titanium twin triple-axis tourbillon movement. A regulator system is in place to keep a perfect balance between these two tourbillons, ensuring the proper time and date are told at all times.

As for other features, it has a decimal minute repeater, reference time indicator, integrated mono-pusher chronograph, 50-hour power reserve and more.