NewsVideo

Watch Ferrari SF90 Stradale Warp Time When Accelerating

By Zero2Turbo

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale packs 986 horsepower (735 kW) from a twin-turbo V8 augmented by three electric motors so it is not exactly shy on performance.

The folks from Motorsport Magazine recently got some time behind the wheel of one and for the first time, we can actually see just how radically rapid this hypercar from Ferrari is.

Related Posts

Novitec Give Ferrari F8 Tributo 776 HP (579 kW) and Some…

The Ferrari F40 That Burnt To A Crisp In Monaco Is Being…

The clip doesn’t offer specific timing during this acceleration run, but a basic stopwatch technique returned a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 2.3 seconds. The 200 km/h mark happened in just 6.5 seconds which means both results are quicker than Ferrari’s official claim of 2.5 seconds and 6.7 seconds, respectively.

These times mentioned are by no means scientific so we need to wait for some official recordings using a Vbox or the likes but either way this is one of the fastest accelerating cars money can currently buy.

You might also like
News

Novitec Give Ferrari F8 Tributo 776 HP (579 kW) and Some Large Wheels

News

The Ferrari F40 That Burnt To A Crisp In Monaco Is Being Rebuilt

News

Ferrari Enzo Sets Online Only Auction Record With R44 Million Sale

News

Auto Veloce Reveal 812-SVR Kit For The Ferrari 812 Superfast

News

DMC Reveal 820 hp (611 kW) Ferrari 812 Superfast “Spia”

News

Flame Shooting Ferrari Test Mule Sounds Like A V6

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us