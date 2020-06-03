Wheelsandmore Push Audi RS Q8 To A Furious 995 HP (742 kW)

The Audi RS Q8 is probably considered a super SUV with its performance and output figures but that is just the beginning for tuning shop Wheelsandmore.

The twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 with a mild-hybrid system develops 592 hp (441 kW) and 800 Nm of torque. This muscle enables the large SUV to hit 100 km/h from a standstill in just 3.8 seconds, which makes it only two-tenths of a second slower than the mighty Lamborghini Urus.

Wheelsandmore can offer you their stage 5 package which cranks things up to a whopping 995 hp (742 kW) and 1,250 Nm of torque. The upgrade consists of an ECU tinker, F1 air filter kit, larger turbine shafts, larger compressor units. modified air intake and manifold, upgraded turbocharger on exchange a host of other mods.

As you can expect this does not come cheap with a price of €41,993 (approx. R800k).

If this is a little too much, the tuner can offer you a Stage 1 package developing 700 hp (522 kW) and 920 Nm of torque slowly increasing to Stage 4 which will give you 952 hp (710 kW) and 1,250 Nm of torque.

Just the other day we shared the ABT tuned RS Q8 hitting 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and that ‘only’ delivered 690 hp (515 kW) and 880 Nm of torque so the Stage 5 offer could take a few more tenths off that time and get it very close to 3 seconds flat.