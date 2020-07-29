Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0 Beats New 911 Carrera On Track

Porsche surprised us all when they revealed the 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS 4.0 variants packing, the superb 4.0-litre from the Cayman GT4 and while it is down on power, it clearly should not be underestimated.

The folks from SportAuto recently put the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 through its paces around the Hockenheim GP circuit where Uwe Senner set a superb lap time of 1:56.9.

To put that into perspective, it is half a second quicker than the new 992 Porsche 911 Carrera and faster than than the older 997 GT3 RS which set a 1:57.44.

That is rather impressive considering the new 911 starts at R1.7 million while the Cayman GTS 4.0 at just R1,379,000 and while making use of a manual transmission compared to the rapid shifting of the Carrera’s PDK.

As a reminder, you get a 394 hp (294 kW) 4-litre six-cylinder boxer engine that will get you to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and will top out at 293 km/h.