Porsche Turbo S Duel: 911 vs Taycan

By Zero2Turbo

It’s time for another electric vs ICE duel but this time we have two Turbo S variants from Porsche.

The 992-generation 911 Turbo S is powered by 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine that makes 640 hp (447 kilowatts) and 800 Nm of torque. Thanks to this grunt, it can sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in a ridiculous 2.7 seconds.

The Taycan Turbo S, on the other hand, has two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors, producing 616 hp (459 kW) and 1,049 Nm. In Overboost, however, it can make up to 750 hp.

So place you bets, push play and enjoy!

