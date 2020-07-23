NewsVideo

Rimac C_Two Is A Tyre Shredding Drifting Demon

By Zero2Turbo

Having recently driven an all-electric supercar, it is evident that the future will not be as dull as we think and the folks from Rimac have given us a teaser of what their upcoming C_Two hypercar will be capable of.

Related Posts

1,408 kW Rimac C_Two Will Get A New Name and Track-Focused…

Rimac Will Be Crash Testing More Than $60 Million (R910…

The Croatian EV-maker recently shared a YouTube video of the Rimac C_Two performing a lurid sideways drift on track as part of its development program.

Rimac says the C_Two, which will deliver a staggering 1914 hp (1428 kW) and 2300 Nm of torque, will boast a range of advanced driver-assist systems such as Rimac All Wheel Torque Vectoring (R-AWTV) that “unlocks a new level of driver control and experience”.

You might also like
News

1,408 kW Rimac C_Two Will Get A New Name and Track-Focused Variants

News

Rimac Will Be Crash Testing More Than $60 Million (R910 Million) Worth Of…

News

Production Rimac C_Two Could Pack Even More Heat Than Expected

South Africa

Rimac Is Coming To South Africa

News

Rimac’s California Edition C_Two Gets Champagne Addition

News

Porsche Snaps Up 10% Stake In Rimac Automobili

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us