Rimac C_Two Is A Tyre Shredding Drifting Demon

Having recently driven an all-electric supercar, it is evident that the future will not be as dull as we think and the folks from Rimac have given us a teaser of what their upcoming C_Two hypercar will be capable of.

The Croatian EV-maker recently shared a YouTube video of the Rimac C_Two performing a lurid sideways drift on track as part of its development program.

Rimac says the C_Two, which will deliver a staggering 1914 hp (1428 kW) and 2300 Nm of torque, will boast a range of advanced driver-assist systems such as Rimac All Wheel Torque Vectoring (R-AWTV) that “unlocks a new level of driver control and experience”.