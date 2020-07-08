NewsVideo

Watch Porsche Taycan Turbo S Drag Race BMW M8 Gran Coupé Competition

By Zero2Turbo
Related Posts

Porsche Turbo S Duel: 911 vs Taycan

BMW X3 M Software Mod Adds RWD Mode For Donuts

The BMW M8 Competition is the most powerful car BMW sells thanks to its 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 delivering 617 hp (460 kW), but as you will see in the drag race below, it is no match for the electric rocket ship known as the Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

You might also like
News

Porsche Turbo S Duel: 911 vs Taycan

News

BMW X3 M Software Mod Adds RWD Mode For Donuts

News

Jeff Zwart Heading To Pikes Peak In New Porsche 935

News

New Porsche 911 Turbo S Faster Than Lamborghini Huracán EVO and Ferrari 488 GTB on…

News

BMW i8 Procar Track Build Packs 483 HP (360 kW)

News

2021 Porsche 718 GT4, Spyder and GTS 4.0 Gain 7-Speed PDK Offering

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us